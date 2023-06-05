Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co decreased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 293,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

BATS:PAVE traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 645,979 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.