GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.48. 244,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,554,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 87.51%. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $4,320,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 43.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 160,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 48,482 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,749,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 22.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 71,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

