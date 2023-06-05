Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Shares Gap Up to $25.00

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $25.79. Graphic Packaging shares last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 785,439 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 369.6% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

