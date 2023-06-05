Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GHL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.19 million, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

