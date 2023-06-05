Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Down to $9.81

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.81, but opened at $9.20. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 78,330 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDYN. Citigroup reduced their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.12 million, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $80.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 74,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $878,178.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,274,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,700,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 412.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.