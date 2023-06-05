Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,227 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,360 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Halliburton by 389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $88,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,705 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $99,039,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Halliburton by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,400,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $488,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,042,064 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $80,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,023 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.4 %

HAL traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.20. 4,431,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,602,225. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

