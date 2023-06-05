Harfst & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 348,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,532,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,045,000 after purchasing an additional 307,354 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 252,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,497,000 after purchasing an additional 172,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 240,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 156,272 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. Benchmark increased their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ UFPI remained flat at $84.00 during trading hours on Monday. 377,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,150. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.47. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,559,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,559,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $839,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,952,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,902. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

Featured Stories

