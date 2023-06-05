Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 86 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. ResMed makes up 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ResMed by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RMD stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $222.12. 423,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,158. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.30 and a 12-month high of $247.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. UBS Group began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,451 shares of company stock worth $6,818,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

