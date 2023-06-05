Harfst & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 0.8 %

BLK traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $676.49. 503,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,561. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $661.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $693.47. The stock has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.