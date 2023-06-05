Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $444.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $0.11. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $612.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.54) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 147.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 407.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Towle & Co increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.5% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,552,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after acquiring an additional 67,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

