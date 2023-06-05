Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Director Arthur L. Soucy Sells 15,712 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $167,332.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,689.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hayward Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of HAYW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,359. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Hayward had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hayward by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,670,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Hayward by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,211,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after buying an additional 303,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

