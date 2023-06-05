Head-To-Head Analysis: GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) and GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moleculin Biotech and GlycoMimetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech N/A N/A -$29.02 million ($1.06) -0.56 GlycoMimetics $80,000.00 1,614.28 -$46.69 million ($0.77) -2.61

Moleculin Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GlycoMimetics. GlycoMimetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moleculin Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech N/A -54.03% -48.68% GlycoMimetics N/A -81.16% -70.15%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Moleculin Biotech and GlycoMimetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Moleculin Biotech has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlycoMimetics has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Moleculin Biotech and GlycoMimetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 GlycoMimetics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Moleculin Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,681.47%. GlycoMimetics has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 298.01%. Given Moleculin Biotech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Moleculin Biotech is more favorable than GlycoMimetics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Moleculin Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of GlycoMimetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Moleculin Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of GlycoMimetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing a pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K. King and John L. Magnani on April 4, 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

