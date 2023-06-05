Head to Head Survey: Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) & Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Digihost Technology has a beta of 7.26, meaning that its share price is 626% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology -80.71% -13.40% -11.37% Pegasystems -28.89% -84.13% -8.04%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $24.19 million 1.73 $4.33 million ($0.61) -2.40 Pegasystems $1.32 billion 3.00 -$345.58 million ($4.48) -10.62

This table compares Digihost Technology and Pegasystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Digihost Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pegasystems. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digihost Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Digihost Technology and Pegasystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pegasystems 1 7 3 0 2.18

Digihost Technology presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.65%. Pegasystems has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.22%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than Pegasystems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology, Inc. is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc. engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

