Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) & Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) Financial Analysis

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nutriband and Heart Test Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutriband -215.58% -45.07% -41.23% Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A -170.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nutriband and Heart Test Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Heart Test Laboratories has a consensus price target of $4.77, indicating a potential upside of 345.48%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Nutriband.

This table compares Nutriband and Heart Test Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutriband $2.08 million 10.62 -$4.48 million ($0.55) -5.13 Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 1,042.18 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

Nutriband has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Nutriband shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of Nutriband shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Nutriband

Nutriband, Inc. engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Pocono Pharmaceuticals and 4P Therapeutics segments. The Pocono Pharmaceuticals segment relates to a coated products manufacturing entity. The 4P Therapeutics segment performs contract research and development services. The company was founded by Gareth R. Sheridan and Serguei Melnik in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

