Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Position Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Hologic worth $72,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.03. The company had a trading volume of 188,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also

