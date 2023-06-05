Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 162.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,657 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,965,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,363 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,192,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,198 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.48. 1,131,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,098,045. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

