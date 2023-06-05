Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $80,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $522.01. The stock had a trading volume of 174,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.70 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $513.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.72.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Read More

