IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $2.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.89.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
IAMGOLD Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:IAG opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78, a PEG ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAMGOLD (IAG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.