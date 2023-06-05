ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Achieves $226.26 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $226.26 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 958,962,630 coins and its circulating supply is 958,963,751 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 958,952,894.8338764. The last known price of ICON is 0.23774888 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $3,446,068.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.