iExec RLC Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00005227 BTC on popular exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $97.44 million and $7.58 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.50135834 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $6,169,020.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

