Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.6 %

ITW stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.60. The company had a trading volume of 971,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,733. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.14.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

