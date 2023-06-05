Insider Buying: 1414 Degrees Limited (ASX:14D) Insider Buys 171,897 Shares of Stock

1414 Degrees Limited (ASX:14D – Get Rating) insider Graham Dooley purchased 171,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$10,313.82 ($6,741.06).
1414 Degrees Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.79.
About 1414 Degrees
Read More
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for 1414 Degrees Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1414 Degrees and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.