Insider Buying: SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Senior Officer Buys 3,894 Shares of Stock

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Philip David Hoare acquired 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.25 per share, with a total value of C$125,581.50.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE SNC traded down C$0.07 on Monday, hitting C$33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 124,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,010. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$21.27 and a 52-week high of C$36.50. The stock has a market cap of C$5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.93 billion. SNC-Lavalin Group had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.6478111 earnings per share for the current year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.88.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Featured Articles

