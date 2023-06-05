Insider Buying: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Purchases $299,917.80 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Snowflake Trading Up 4.7 %

SNOW stock opened at $175.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.66. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.17.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

