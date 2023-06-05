Insider Buying: Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Director Purchases 10,631 Shares of Stock

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 10,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,348.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,089. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $174.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.87.
Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 471,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $262,000.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.
