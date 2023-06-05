Insider Selling: Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) CFO Sells 3,080 Shares of Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ameren stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.94. 1,264,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $97.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.69. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 133.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,131,000 after buying an additional 2,855,894 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Ameren by 11,937.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,576,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,611 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

