Insider Selling: AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Sells 27,052 Shares of Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) insider Joel Wilhite sold 27,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $270,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joel Wilhite also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AvidXchange alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Joel Wilhite sold 12,409 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $109,447.38.

AvidXchange Price Performance

NASDAQ AVDX remained flat at $10.74 during trading hours on Monday. 2,415,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,678. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVDX. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AvidXchange by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AvidXchange by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after buying an additional 1,402,183 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AvidXchange by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after buying an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. Foundry Group Next LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,028,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in AvidXchange by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,928,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after buying an additional 1,641,693 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvidXchange

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.