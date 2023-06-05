Insider Selling: Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

N Anthony Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $1,573,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CERE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.80. 412,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,336. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CERE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,635,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 28.0% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,511,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

