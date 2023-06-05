Insider Selling: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Insider Sells 940 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) insider Tae Jung Kim sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $15,481.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,470.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,809,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,989. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 128.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 727.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.