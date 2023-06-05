Insider Selling: Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) CEO Sells 30,041 Shares of Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,847. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average of $110.11. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,987,000 after buying an additional 2,147,954 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after buying an additional 1,797,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 842,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,369,000 after buying an additional 631,429 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

