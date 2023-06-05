Insider Selling: Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells 41,062 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2023

Genpact Limited (NYSE:GGet Rating) SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $1,520,115.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,725.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Piyush Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 30th, Piyush Mehta sold 22,082 shares of Genpact stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $819,904.66.
  • On Tuesday, May 2nd, Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of Genpact stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $1,425,125.00.

Genpact Price Performance

G stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.38. 1,626,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,965. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.64. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

Genpact (NYSE:GGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust boosted its stake in Genpact by 4.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,579,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,424,000 after acquiring an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 420.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Genpact by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth about $1,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Genpact (NYSE:G)

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.