Insider Selling: Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells 41,062 Shares of Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $1,520,115.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,725.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Piyush Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Piyush Mehta sold 22,082 shares of Genpact stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $819,904.66.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of Genpact stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $1,425,125.00.

Genpact Price Performance

G stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.38. 1,626,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,965. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.64. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust boosted its stake in Genpact by 4.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,579,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,424,000 after acquiring an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 420.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Genpact by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth about $1,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading

