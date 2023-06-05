Insider Selling: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £844,616.22 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand sold 9,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,498 ($105.02), for a total transaction of £844,616.22 ($1,043,766.96).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 30th, Martin Brand sold 8,954 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,485 ($104.86), for a total value of £759,746.90 ($938,886.43).

On Friday, May 26th, Martin Brand sold 8,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,415 ($103.99), for a total transaction of £730,169.55 ($902,335.08).

On Wednesday, May 24th, Martin Brand purchased 19,484 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,301 ($102.58) per share, for a total transaction of £1,617,366.84 ($1,998,723.23).

On Monday, May 22nd, Martin Brand acquired 5,690 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,440 ($104.30) per share, for a total transaction of £480,236 ($593,470.09).

On Friday, May 19th, Martin Brand purchased 8,623 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,390 ($103.68) per share, with a total value of £723,469.70 ($894,055.49).

On Wednesday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 21,813 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,180 ($101.09), for a total transaction of £1,784,303.40 ($2,205,021.50).

On Monday, May 15th, Martin Brand sold 11,064 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,489 ($104.91), for a total value of £939,222.96 ($1,160,680.87).

On Thursday, May 11th, Martin Brand bought 5,420 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,518 ($105.26) per share, with a total value of £461,675.60 ($570,533.37).

On Tuesday, May 9th, Martin Brand bought 9,015 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,363 ($103.35) per share, with a total value of £753,924.45 ($931,691.11).

On Thursday, May 4th, Martin Brand bought 5,766 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,333 ($102.98) per share, with a total value of £480,480.78 ($593,772.59).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.4 %

LSEG stock opened at GBX 8,494 ($104.97) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,182.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,765.12. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6,710 ($82.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,618 ($106.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34. The firm has a market cap of £42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5,939.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About London Stock Exchange Group

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSEG. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($118.02) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($123.58) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($127.29) to GBX 9,900 ($122.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,558.33 ($118.12).

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.