Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $856,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,101,674.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $12.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $388.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,815,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,947. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $397.98.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Mizuho increased their target price on MongoDB from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.