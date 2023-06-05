Insider Selling: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Insider Sells 14,683 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2023

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCRGet Rating) insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 14,683 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $104,983.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oscar Health Stock Up 12.6 %

NYSE:OSCR traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,199,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,180. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 54.93% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSCR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.25 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 959.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 5,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

