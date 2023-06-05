Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) Director Doug Jones sold 20,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $1,231,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 485,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,866,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Doug Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $1,236,569.80.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

PFSI stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,687. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $73.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.48.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.29%.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $248,250,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. TheStreet cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Articles

