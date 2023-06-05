Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Sells 1,397 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $83,037.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,644.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Roku Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,039,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,103. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter worth $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

