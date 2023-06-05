Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Trading Up 7.9%

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating) was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 20,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Intchains Group Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63.

Get Intchains Group alerts:

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intchains Group

Intchains Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Intchains Group Limited ( NASDAQ:ICG Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

(Get Rating)

Intchains Group Limited is a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance ASIC chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications. Intchains Group Limited is based in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.