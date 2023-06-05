Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Trading Up 7.9%

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating) was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 20,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.
Intchains Group Stock Down 3.1 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63.
Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intchains Group
Intchains Group Company Profile
Intchains Group Limited is a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance ASIC chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications. Intchains Group Limited is based in Shanghai, China.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intchains Group (ICG)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.