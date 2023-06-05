Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 1,210 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 2.85% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 29,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,727. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1352 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.