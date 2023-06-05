Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 127.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,297 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.73. 570,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.49 and a 200-day moving average of $181.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.27.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

