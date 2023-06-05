Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 119.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,511 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $767,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $64.89. 129,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,341. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.32. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $69.55.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

