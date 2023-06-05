Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 420.2% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.10. 365,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,846. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

