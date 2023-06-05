Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,283,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,165,656. The stock has a market cap of $147.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $52.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,488. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

