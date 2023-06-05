Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,034 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,313,690,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,528,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,611,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.95. 90,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.05. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $201.10.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.