Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 67.7% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,904. The company has a market capitalization of $728.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.61. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $58.69 and a 52 week high of $70.71.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.