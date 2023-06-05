Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 226,936 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 32,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,220. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0951 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.