Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 4,844 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $149,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,961. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.1341 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.