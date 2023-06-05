Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 9,766 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,169 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 16,821.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,594 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,312,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,587,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,293 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

Shares of C traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,020,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,238,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

