International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) & Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rimini Street and International Money Express, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 0 0 0 N/A International Money Express 0 0 3 0 3.00

Rimini Street presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.17%. International Money Express has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.30%. Given Rimini Street’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than International Money Express.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street 0.02% -40.84% 8.26% International Money Express 9.95% 42.52% 15.28%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Rimini Street and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Rimini Street has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.5% of Rimini Street shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of International Money Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rimini Street and International Money Express’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $409.66 million 0.93 -$2.48 million N/A N/A International Money Express $577.50 million 1.49 $57.33 million $1.50 15.74

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Rimini Street.

Summary

International Money Express beats Rimini Street on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rimini Street

(Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C. Shay on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About International Money Express

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.