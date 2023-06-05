Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,332 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $54,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after buying an additional 1,234,174 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,682,000 after buying an additional 376,272 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

ISRG stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $316.14. The stock had a trading volume of 390,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,672. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $317.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

