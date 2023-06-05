Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Reduced by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 5.0% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $354.86. The stock had a trading volume of 44,262,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,571,914. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.35. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $357.50.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

